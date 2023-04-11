Peralta isn't in the Dodgers' lineup for Tuesday's game with the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
With left-hander Alex Wood set to start the game on the mound for San Francisco, Peralta will hit the bench Tuesday. James Outman will slide over to left field, opening up center field for Trayce Thompson to start.
