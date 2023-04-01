Peralta will sit against lefty Madison Bumgarner on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Heading into the season, it looked like the plan was for Peralta to start against righties and sit against lefties. Through three games, that seems to be the case. Peralta started in left field against Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, but it will be Chris Taylor who gets the nod there against Bumgarner.
