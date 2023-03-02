Peralta is expected to start in left field for the Dodgers against right-handers this season in a platoon with Trayce Thompson, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Peralta has an .836 OPS versus righties and a .663 OPS against lefties in his career, with 11 of his 12 home runs last season coming off right-handed pitching. It's a role which could make him relevant in deeper leagues, especially if he winds up hitting in the top half of the Dodgers' lineup. Peralta is batting leadoff Thursday (although that's coming on a Mookie Betts off day).