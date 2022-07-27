The Dodgers optioned Cleavinger to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Cleavinger's demotion comes after he imploded in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Nationals while failing to protect a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth inning. The lefty needed 36 pitches to record five outs and was charged with six runs (four earned) on three hits, a walk and a hit batsmen en route to taking the loss. The Dodgers called up Jake Reed from Triple-A to provide the team with a fresh option out of the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale.