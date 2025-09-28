Kim went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 6-1 win at Seattle.

The Los Angeles rookie opened the contest's scoring with a 409-foot, two-run shot off Mariners starter Bryce Miller in the second. With the home run, Kim snapped a 49-game stretch dating back to May 31 without a round tripper. The 26-year-old concludes his first season with a .281/.315/.388 slash line, 13 steals, 19 runs scored and 17 RBI in 169 total plate appearances.