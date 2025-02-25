Kim could open the year in the minors as he continues to make swing adjustments, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kim has drawn rave reviews for his infield defense, but he was a light-hitting player even in the KBO, where his career-high in homers was 11. Given that the Dodgers have a bevy of strong options, they can afford to ease Kim into things against Triple-A pitching if they think he will be overmatched at the plate in the majors. Tommy Edman's versatility could allow him to play second or shortstop alongside Mookie Betts while Andy Pages potentially takes on a prominent role in the outfield.