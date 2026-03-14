Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday that he expects Kim (hand) to be back in the lineup for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kim injured his left hand against Team Australia on March 8 while playing for Team Korea during the World Baseball Classic. The good news for Kim is that the injury isn't considered a long-term issue, and if he were to return to the lineup Sunday, then there would be no concern of him being sidelined for the start of the 2026 season. He appeared in 71 regular-season games for the Dodgers in 2025, finishing with a .699 OPS with 13 steals (on 14 attempts), three home runs and 17 RBI over 170 plate appearances. Kim is projected to make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster as a utility man.