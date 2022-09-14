Gallo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-0 victory versus the Diamondbacks.
Gallo plated the first runs of the contest with a 438-foot, two-run shot to center field in the second inning. He also struck out twice Tuesday -- the third time in his past four games that he's fanned multiple times. Gallo's move to Los Angeles hasn't remedied his strikeout woes -- he has a 41.1 percent strikeout rate as a Dodger -- but he's managed some positive production with five homers, 15 RBI and 11 runs over 29 games.