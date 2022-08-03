site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Joey Gallo: Not starting Wednesday
Gallo isn't starting Wednesday against San Francisco, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
It's not yet clear whether Gallo will be available off the bench after he was traded from the Yankees to the Dodgers on Tuesday. James Outman is starting in left field and batting eighth Wednesday.
