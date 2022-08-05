site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-joey-gallo-out-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Joey Gallo: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gallo is not in Friday's lineup against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
He is presumably in a pretty strict platoon, so it's not a surprise to see him sitting against lefty Sean Manaea. Gallo is 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in his lone game as a Dodger.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read