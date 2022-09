Gallo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Gallo will hit the bench after he picked up starts in the corner outfield in seven of the past eight games. Over the last five of those starts, Gallo went a collective 0-for-14 with seven strikeouts, potentially stalling any momentum he might have had for unseating Chris Taylor in an everyday role in the outfield.