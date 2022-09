Gallo went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in Monday's 5-2 victory versus the Diamondbacks.

Gallo got the Dodgers off to a good start with a 437-foot solo moonshot to right field in the second inning, and he added a run-scoring single in the fourth. It was the first multi-hit performance for the slugger since Aug. 21. Gallo is slashing a paltry .190/.261/.452 in September, but he's hit three homers and driven in 11 runs over 14 games.