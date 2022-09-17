Gallo went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 4-0 win over the Giants.

Gallo got aboard on a fielder's choice in the second inning, driving in the Dodgers' first run. He added a steal, his third of the year and first since July 14. The slugger has produced two home runs, eight RBI and three runs scored through 12 games in September despite hitting just .139 (5-for-36). For the year, he's posted a .160/.280/.355 slash line with 17 home runs, 40 RBI and 43 runs scored through 113 contests between the Dodgers and the Yankees.