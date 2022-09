Gallo had X-rays come back negative after leaving Wednesday's win over the Giants, which confirmed the diagnosis of an elbow contusion, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old apparently felt some tingling in his fingers after the hit-by-pitch on the elbow, but he's not dealing with any serious issues. Los Angeles' scheduled day off Thursday will provide Gallo a full day to recover ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Padres.