Jarvis agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was dealt from the Brewers to the Mets at the 2023 trade deadline and split the 2024 campaign between the Double-A and Triple-A levels. Jarvis had a 2.90 ERA in 10 outings at Double-A but struggled to a 6.04 ERA at Triple-A.