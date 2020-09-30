The Dodgers added Ruiz to their 28-man roster Wednesday in advance of their wild-card series with the Brewers, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Ruiz will serve as a third catcher behind Will Smith and Austin Barnes for the three-game series. The Dodgers removed reliever Alex Wood from the roster to clear room for Ruiz.
