The Dodgers have selected Vidourek with the 104th overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A power-over-hit college outfielder who bats from the left side, Vidourek hit .304 with 14 home runs, 39 steals and a 26.7 percent strikeout rate this spring. It will likely require some major work to get his hit tool to playable, but Vidourek clearly has power and speed worth monitoring in case he starts making more contact.