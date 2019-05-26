Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Taking advantage of opportunities
Beaty went 2-for-6 with four RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Pirates.
Beaty plated a pair of runs in the fifth inning on a single to right field. He would strike again in the sixth and seventh innings, driving in two more before all was said and done. The 26-year-old is 6-for-25 with five RBI in 10 games this season with the big club.
