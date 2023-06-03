Grove (groin) was activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

As planned, Grove will get another look out of the Dodgers' starting rotation -- beginning with Saturday's game against the visiting Yankees -- after he missed a little over five weeks because of a right groin strain. The 26-year-old was excellent in his second and final rehab start last weekend with Triple-A Oklahoma City, tallying seven strikeouts with no walks across 5.2 scoreless innings.

