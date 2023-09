Grove (lat) is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

It has already been determined that Grove will be returning to the Dodgers as a reliever, so this should be a relatively brief rehab stint even though he's been sidelined for over a month due to lat tightness. The 26-year-old right-hander carries a 6.61 ERA and 67:18 K:BB in 64 major-league innings (12 starts, three relief appearances) this season with Los Angeles.