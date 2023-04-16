Grove did not factor in the decision against the Cubs on Saturday. He completed 5.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Grove was hit hard in his previous trip to the mound, allowing nine runs on 12 hits over 3.1 innings against Arizona. He was much more effective Saturday, holding Chicago scoreless until Patrick Wisdom tagged him for a solo homer in the fifth frame. The Dodgers' offense wasn't able to support Grove enough for him to pick up a win, but this was nonetheless a critical rebound for the right-hander, who recorded his best outing of the campaign. With Tony Gonsolin (ankle) and Ryan Pepiot (oblique) expected to be out until at least early May, Grove is likely to have a few more opportunities to prove himself in Los Angeles' rotation.