Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Wednesday that Grove (groin) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday versus the Yankees in Los Angeles, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He'll be taking the rotation spot of Gavin Stone, who was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Grove has been on the shelf since April 21 with a right groin strain, but he's looked sharp over his two rehab starts with Oklahoma City. In his most recent outing for the Triple-A club this past Saturday, Grove struck out seven and issued no walks over 5.2 scoreless innings.