Grove will be recalled to start Monday against the Pirates if Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) is placed on the injured list, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw has dealt with left shoulder inflammation for several days, and the team continues to evaluate him ahead of Monday's series opener. Manager Dave Roberts said after Sunday's loss to the Royals that it's possible Kershaw lands on the IL, and he also said that Grove will take the mound to begin Monday's game if Kershaw is unavailable. Grove made five appearances for the major-league club in June and posted a 6.86 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 21 innings during that time.