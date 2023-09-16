Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Grove (lat) could rejoin the team on its next homestand, per the Associated Press.

Grove hasn't pitched for Los Angeles since Aug. 5, when he went 1.1 innings as an opener. The right-hander landed on the injured list the following day due to lat soreness and has made just one rehab appearance since, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three batters for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 7. It's not clear what Grove has been doing to rehab since, but it appears that he could nonetheless return to the Dodgers, likely as a bullpen arm, as soon as Monday, when the team begins a seven-game homestand against Detroit and San Francisco.