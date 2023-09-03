Grove (lat) has been throwing at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona and could be activated to join the big-league bullpen next weekend, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Grove has been on the shelf with right lat tightness since Aug. 5 but has recently been able to resume throwing. The right-hander may go on a minor-league rehab assignment with Los Angeles' Triple-A club in Oklahoma City prior to making his return to the majors, with the Dodgers' series in Washington that begins Sept. 8 looking like the target for his activation. Grove has started in 12 of his 15 appearances with the big-league club this season but will be a part of the team's bullpen upon his return, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.