Grove suffered a strain in his right groin during Thursday's start against the Cubs, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Grove was pulled in the fourth inning of his start after suffering an apparent lower-body injury. No formal move has been made yet, but it's likely that he'll end up on the injured list. The Dodgers have an off day Monday, so the team could opt to use a four-man rotation in the short term with both Ryan Pepiot (oblique) and Tony Gonsolin (ankle) still sidelined.