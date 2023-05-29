Grove (groin) struck out seven and allowed five hits and no walks over 5.2 innings in his second rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Grove built up to 77 pitches Saturday and has now looked sharp over both of his rehab outings with Oklahoma City, working 10 innings in total while striking out 14 and allowing just nine baserunners. The Dodgers have yet to comment on Grove's next step, but he appears likely to return from the 15-day injured list to slot into Los Angeles' rotation during next weekend's series with the Yankees. Though the team doesn't have a rotation opening for Grove at the moment, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was non-committal on rookie Gavin Stone making his next start after the young right-hander was lit up for seven earned runs in two innings in Sunday's loss to the Rays, bringing his ERA to 14.40 over his first three MLB outings.