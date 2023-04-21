Grove exited Thursday's start against the Cubs with an apparent lower-body injury, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Grove surrendered a walk and a double to begin the fourth inning, which prompted a visit from pitching coach Mark Prior. After a brief conversation, a trainer was called and Grove exited without throwing another pitch. The exact nature of the injury remains unclear. Prior to his departure, Grove threw three innings while surrendering five hits, two walks and an earned run.
