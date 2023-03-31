Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Grove is expected to get up to three starts if all goes to plan, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Grove was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City after Ryan Pepiot was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. If the right-hander does struggle Monday against the Rockies it's possible the Dodgers could turn to some pitching depth, but it does appear that Grove is going to make multiple starts while Pepiot recovers.