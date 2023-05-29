Grove (groin) is expected to take Gavin Stone's spot in the Dodgers' rotation this weekend versus the Yankees, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Working his way back from a groin strain, Grove has looked sharp in both of his rehab outings as Stone struggles mightily with the big club. Grove posted an 8.44 ERA in four starts for the Dodgers earlier this season before getting hurt and isn't a terribly appealing fantasy option.