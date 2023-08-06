Grove allowed a hit and struck out four without walking a batter over 1.1 scoreless innings Saturday versus the Padres. He did not factor in the decision.

Grove was announced as the starter, but it ended up being more of an opener situation, with Ryan Yarbrough following him with 4.1 innings in bulk relief. That kind of arrangement may be the only way Grove sticks on the major-league roster in the near term. He was touched up for eight runs over six innings in his last start and still carries a 6.61 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 67:18 K:BB through 64 innings this season. While his strikeout numbers are solid, he'd likely be limited to low-leverage situations if he ends up as a traditional reliever going forward.