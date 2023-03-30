Grove was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Grove was optioned to OKC last week, with Ryan Pepiot initially claiming the final spot in the Dodgers' season-opening starting rotation, but Pepiot is now on the 15-day injured list because of a left oblique strain. Grove figures to start directly in Pepiot's place Monday against the visiting Rockies. The 26-year-old carries fantasy streaming appeal in that matchup.
