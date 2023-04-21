Los Angeles placed Grove (groin) on the 15-day injured list Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Grove tweaked his right groin in the bullpen prior to his start Thursday against the Cubs and then was removed from the outing in the fourth inning when it flared up on him. The injury isn't considered serious, so Grove has a shot at returning from the IL in the minimum 15 days.
