Grove was placed on the 15-day injured list with right lat tightness Sunday.

Grove served as an opener Saturday against the Padres and struck out four in 1.1 scoreless innings, but he's apparently dealing with an injury afterward and will be forced to miss time. It's unclear whether he'll be forced to miss more than the minimum of 15 days, but left-hander Bryan Hudson was called up Sunday to take his place on the active roster.