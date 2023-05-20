Grove (groin) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City in the coming days, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Grove has left St. Louis and will prepare for that rehab start with the Triple-A Dodgers. The right-hander has been on the shelf with a right groin strain and he'll likely need to make one more rehab appearance before having a chance to join the Los Angeles pitching staff before the end of June.