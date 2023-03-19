Grove tossed 3.2 innings against the White Sox in a Cactus League contest Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six batters.

Grove and Ryan Pepiot (side) are the leading candidates for the Dodgers' fifth-starter spot while Tony Gonsolin is on the IL with an ankle injury. Grove impressed with his six punchouts Saturday, but he also gave up five hits, including a leadoff home run to Andrew Benintendi. The right-hander has posted a 4.38 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and impressive 14:1 K:BB across 12.1 innings this spring, with three of the 12 hits against him leaving the park. Meanwhile, Pepiot -- who is dealing with a side injury but is expected to make his next spring start -- has a 2.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB and has served up zero home runs over nine frames.