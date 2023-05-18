Grove (groin) has joined the Dodgers in St. Louis after throwing a bullpen session in Arizona on Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Grove might be an option to help fill Dustin May's (forearm) spot in the rotation, which comes around again Monday at Atlanta. That would mean skipping a minor-league rehab assignment. The 26-year-old had posted an ugly 8.44 ERA through 16 major-league innings (four starts) with Los Angeles prior to suffering a right groin strain in late April.