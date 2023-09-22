Grove (lat) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

That's the word from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who added that Grove will be given "every opportunity" to earn a spot in the team's postseason bullpen mix. Out since early August due to a right lat injury, the 26-year-old struck out four of the five batters he faced in his third and final rehab appearance Wednesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.