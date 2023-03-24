Grove was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City by the Dodgers on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Grove did not win the final spot in the Dodgers' rotation, and instead it will be Ryan Pepiot who will be the fifth starter for Los Angeles. Grove will begin the year back in the Pacific Coast League, and the 26-year-old could be an option if Pepiot falters or there's an injury to another member of the rotation.