Grove (1-2) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to earn the win over the Angels on Saturday.

Grove worked behind opener Alex Vesia, who tossed a scoreless first inning. Grove's outing began with four scoreless innings before he gave all four runs over his last two frames. The right-hander now has a 6.89 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB through 47 innings over 11 appearances (eight starts) this season. Grove's stay in a starting or bulk-relief role likely depends on how much longer Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) will be out.