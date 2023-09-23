The Dodgers reinstated Grove (lat) from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Grove has been on the shelf since early August due to tightness in his right lat, and his return will force Gavin Stone off the major-league roster. The 26-year-old has pitched to a 6.61 ERA through 64 innings on the year, but manager Dave Roberts said Grove would be given "every opportunity" to compete for a spot on the Dodgers' playoff roster.