Grove (0-1) took the loss Sunday in Arizona after he gave up nine runs on 12 hits with four strikeouts and one walk in 3.1 innings.

Grove surrendered runs in all four of his innings pitched Sunday as the Diamondbacks jumped out to a 9-3 lead. The 26-year-old has allowed 12 runs with an 8:3 K:BB over 7.1 frames in his first two starts while filling in for Ryan Pepiot (oblique). With Pepiot and Tony Gonsolin (ankle) not appearing likely to immediately return from the injured list, Grove could receive another turn through the rotation.