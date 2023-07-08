Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Grove is expected to either start or cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen during Saturday's game against the Angels, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The Dodgers' decision to add Triple-A Oklahoma City starter Landon Knack to the taxi squad Thursday created some uncertainty about whether Grove would pitch in the Los Angeles' final game before the All-Star break, but the right-hander looks like he'll make a second straight turn through the rotation after all. After being called up from Triple-A on Monday as a replacement for the injured Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), Grove proceeded to cover four innings in a starting role and gave up one run on five hits and two walks while taking a no-decision against the Pirates.