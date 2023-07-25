Grove allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out six without walking a batter over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Monday.

Grove was decent aside from the eight hits, throwing 48 of 68 pitches for strikes in the short start. It was just the second time all season he's avoided walking a batter. The right-hander is now at a 6.19 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 53:17 K:BB through 56.2 innings over 13 appearances (10 starts). Grove should stick in the rotation for another turn at home over the weekend versus the Reds. He may eventually lose his major-league roster spot with Noah Syndergaar (finger) and Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) working back from injuries.