Grove (0-2) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

The Yankees reached only four times against Grove, but Jake Bauers ensured that no runners were left on base while the hurler was in the contest by swatting a pair of two-run homers. Despite the loss, there were some positive takeaways for the right-hander -- he didn't walk any batters for the first time in five outings this season, racked up a career-high seven punchouts and induced 13 swinging strikes, also a career-high mark. Grove was called up to start after a stint on the injured list due to a groin injury, and he took over the rotation spot that had previously been filled by Gavin Stone, who has struggled in the big leagues when given the opportunity this season. Los Angeles' rotation is in a bit of flux right now -- Julio Urias (hamstring) is unlikely to return from the IL until at least next weekend, and Noah Syndergaard has pitched so poorly that the team may need to make a decision about his rotation spot soon -- so there's an opening for Grove to be more than just a temporary replacement if he's able to build upon Saturday's positives in his next start.