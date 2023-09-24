Grove allowed a walk and struck out three over two scoreless innings in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

Grove worked the seventh and eighth innings and helped preserve the Dodgers' shutout. This was his fourth relief appearance in 16 outings this year, and it's likely he'll work out of the bullpen for the rest of the regular season as well as the postseason, assuming he is on the playoff roster. Grove has a 6.41 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 70:19 K:BB through 66 innings this season.