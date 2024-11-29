Edman signed a five-year, $74 million contract extension with the Dodgers on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Edman started the 2024 regular season on the Cardinals' injured list due to lingering pain in his surgically repaired right wrist. He began his rehab assignment in early July, but before he could be activated from the IL, Edman was sent to the Dodgers at the trade deadline. He made his 2024 regular-season debut with the Dodgers in mid-August, and his versatility to play both in the infield and center field played a key role in the Dodgers' World Series run, during which he was named MVP of the NLCS against the Mets. He finished the postseason with a slash line of .328/.354/.508 with five stolen bases, two home runs and 13 RBI across 67 plate appearances.