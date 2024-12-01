De Jesus signed a one-year deal with the KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

De Jesus spent last season in the KBO with the Kiwoom Heroes, where he finished with a 13-11 record over 30 starts with a 3.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 178:44 K:BB across 171.1 innings. De Jesus last played in MLB in 2023 with the Marlins, and across two major-league outings he allowed eight runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out five over 6.1 innings.