Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Players We Love for 2019 plus spring surprises and more

Most of us go into drafts with a handful of players we really want to land, and we started Thursday by giving you our official Player We Love in 2019 in the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.

Most Fantasy Baseball Today listeners know Scott White has not even slightly cooled on his favorite, Adalberto Mondesi. The young Royals shortstop figures to minimally provide increasingly rare stolen bases with power upside at short, and White has been adamant about him for weeks.

"It's such a unique fit in today's player pool that you can't let it fall that far in drafts," White said.

It has been similar for Heath Cummings, who finds himself drafting White Sox phenom Eloy Jimenez in league after league.

"I'm 50 spots higher on him than the industry average .... I think he's going to be a contributor in four categories ... he's an absolute stud of a hitter," Cummings said despite the fact that Jimenez will at least start the season in the minors.

Adam Aizer touted the value in a prospective bounce-back for would-be Cubs ace Yu Darvish, whose deflated ADP reflects a disastrous 2018 season marked by injury.

"We all like Yu Darvish." Aizer said. "I love Yu Darvish."

We also updated key injuries like rehabbing Francisco Lindor (calf), and cover lots of ground on spring standouts and surprises like young Padres pitchers Chris Paddack or Matt Strahm, and some starter possibilities in Miami.

"There are some Marlins pitchers showing exciting potential this spring as well who are entering the mixed-league discussion," White said.

He looks closer at Miami arms Caleb Smith, Trevor Richards and Pablo Lopez, and we also cover Tyler Mahle and the repeat Mr. Spring, Dan Vogelbach, and an Orioles outfielder you need to know about.

