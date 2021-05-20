Posey went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

As expected, Posey returned to the lineup after sitting out Tuesday and delivered another strong performance at the plate -- the veteran backstop now has two three-hit performances over his last three contests. Posey's numbers have been a bit inconsistent over the last few days with three hitless games over his last six appearances, but he remains one of the most productive catchers in baseball this season and owns a 1.108 OPS while hitting .374 in 99 at-bats.